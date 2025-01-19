JOHOR BAHRU, Jan 19 — Johor police are investigating a viral photo alleging a traffic police officer solicited and accepted money at the Johor Causeway last Thursday.

Johor Bahru Selatan district police chief ACP Raub Selamat said the authorities are taking the allegation seriously after the photo emerged on the ‘Singaporean’s Guide to JB’ Facebook page.

He said preliminary investigations revealed the incident occurred between 5 pm and 6 pm on Jan 16, about 500 meters from the Sultan Iskandar Building heading toward Singapore.

“During this time, four traffic officers were carrying out enforcement on traffic violations, particularly concerning queue cutting, and issued 69 summonses.

“All officers on duty have denied soliciting or accepting money, as alleged in the viral photo,” he said in a statement last night.

Raub said that an investigation is ongoing to ensure no criminal elements or misconduct by the officers, adding that CCTV footage is being reviewed, and efforts are underway to identify any witnesses or individuals who captured the image.

He stressed that the police would not tolerate any misconduct and that strict action would be taken if substantial evidence was found.

“However, no solid evidence has confirmed the allegations. Police warn against spreading false or unverified information that could tarnish the reputation of the police force. Legal action may be taken,” he said.

Anyone with information or who witnessed the incident is urged to provide a statement at the Johor Bahru Selatan District Police Headquarters or contact ASP Nazrul Idham Abdullah at 07-2182222. — Bernama