KOTA BHARU, Jan 19 — The Orang Asli Development Department (JAKOA) has confirmed that heavy rain caused significant damage to the road leading to the Orang Asli villages in Gua Musang, exacerbated by the unauthorised entry of vehicles by non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

In a statement today, JAKOA said that the unauthorised activity not only worsens road conditions but also disrupts the mobility of the Orang Asli community in the area.

“The route from Kampung Kuala Suma to Pos Bihai and Pos Belatim is part of the Rural Road Project involving Kuala Betis-Pos Bihai-Pos Belatim-Pos Balar-Pos Hau route. This project is currently under construction and is expected to be completed by 2028,” read the statement.

The department said it will closely monitor the progress of the project and prohibit any unauthorised activities that could harm the Orang Asli community.

It highlighted that poor road conditions remain a significant challenge for Orang Asli communities in remote areas, underscoring the need for collective efforts to improve infrastructure in the future.

It was reported yesterday that more than 50 Orang Asli students from Pos Balar and Pos Belatim took about 15 hours for a journey of about 80 kilometres to return home for the school holidays as the road to their village had been severely damaged by persistent rain over the past week.

The students, travelling in seven pick-up trucks, had to endure muddy road conditions that caused the vehicles to become stuck multiple times. — Bernama