KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 18 — Police detained a 38-year-old woman after she drove dangerously and obstructed public servants on duty in Bukit Bintang.

The incident, which occurred at 5.15pm on Thursday at the Jalan Sultan Ismail and Jalan Imbi intersection, also caused an accident, according to Berita Harian.

Speaking about the case, Dang Wangi district police chief Assistant Commissioner Sulizmie Affendy Sulaiman said, “The suspect attempted to flee and nearly hit a traffic officer before police managed to stop her.”

The case gained attention after a video went viral on TikTok.

@mhmmdjuraih Sister myvi tu ingat dia kebal kot. main langggaaaarrrr ja. Yang penting stand for abang trafik. Dia juga manusia. Round and Round Mingle Song Squid Game 2 - Chico Guerra

The woman allegedly ignored police instructions to stop, prompting officers to pursue her.

She has been remanded for two days starting Thursday to assist in investigations.

Sulizmie said the case is being investigated under Section 186 of the Penal Code, and the woman has been charged under Section 186 of the Penal Code and Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 at the Jalan Duta Magistrates’ Court earlier today.

“The police advise the public to comply with legal provisions, and action will be taken against anyone who commits offences,” he said.