TANGKAK, Jan 18 — A 38-year-old drug suspect who escaped custody from the Tangkak district police headquarters last Wednesday has been rearrested in Kluang this morning.

Tangkak police chief Superintendent Roslan Mohd Talib said the suspect, identified as Mohd Saifulnizam Zakaria, was apprehended at a house in Kluang, located about 115km from his last known location.

“The suspect was arrested at 10.50am after police acted on information provided by the Tangkak district police’s Criminal Investigation Division (CID) with assistance from the Kluang district police,” Roslan said in a statement today.

A joint police team raided the house and confirmed the suspect’s identity upon his arrest.

Roslan said the operation also led to the discovery of a blue Honda RSX motorcycle reported missing, which the suspect is believed to have used to flee from Tangkak to Kluang.

Police had earlier arrested two other men believed to be the suspect’s accomplices in aiding his escape.

“The rearrested suspect and his accomplices have been taken to the Tangkak district police headquarters for further investigation under Sections 223 and 224 of the Penal Code for fleeing from lawful custody,” Roslan said.

The suspect had initially escaped custody at around 1.30pm on January 15 while being investigated for drug offences under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Police launched an operation immediately following his escape and successfully located him five days later.