KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 18 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has detained four more individuals suspected of accepting bribes in return for assisting in processing and approving personal loan applications submitted by a financial consultancy firm.

According to sources, the suspects, comprising two officers and two former officers of banking institutions aged in their 20s and 30s, were detained at 4 pm yesterday while providing their statements at the MACC headquarters.

Magistrate Irza Zulaikha Rohanuddin issued a five-day remand order until Jan 22 for two men and two women, following MACC’s application at the Putrajaya Magistrate’s Court this morning.

“MACC received several complaints and information regarding bribery activities involving banking institution officers who facilitated and approved personal loan applications through a financial consultancy company.

“These banking officers are believed to have received bribes from the consultancy company, which prepared documents suspected of containing false information about clients applying for personal loans,” said the source.

Meanwhile, the same court extended the remand for five men previously detained, allowing for an additional four days until Jan 21.

MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki, when contacted, confirmed the arrest of the four suspects and said that the case was being investigated under Section 16(b)(A) of the MACC Act 2009.

He added that seven other individuals, who had been remanded since Wednesday, have been released on MACC bail. — Bernama