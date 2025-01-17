KANGAR, Jan 17 — The Perlis branch of the Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM) seized various drugs and undeclared goods, worth RM13,714,628.36, with a tax value of RM9,024,434.71 during enforcement activities last year.

Its director, Ismail Hashim, said that this was the result of strategic cooperation between units, branches, and sections under the JKDM through the implementation of the Cekap, Tangkas dan Berintegriti (CTI) approach.

“These confiscations involved items such as cigarettes, alcohol, firecrackers, vehicles, diesel and petrol, cooking oil as well drugs,” he said at a press conference at the JKDM Enforcement/Marine Branch in Kuala Perlis here today.

Meanwhile, Ismail said his team seized 89 compressed blocks or 89.481 kilogrammes (kg) of cannabis, estimated to be worth RM275,900, during an inspection in the Bukit Putih mangrove forest area in Kuala Perlis at 3.30 pm on Jan 6.

“The inspection resulted in the discovery of four gunny sacks left in the mangrove forest. The modus operandi is believed to involve leaving the gunny sacks suspected to contain cannabis in the mangrove forest area, and it is believed that they would be picked up by other individuals,” he said.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 39B(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

He said that the Perlis JKDM also seized 1,370 kg of ketum leaves, with an estimated worth of RM54,800, from two unregistered fibre boats during separate sea patrols in the waters off Sungai Padang, Simpang Empat on Jan 10.

“During the patrols, two teams of Customs Enforcement/Marine officers from Kuala Perlis gave chase to the two boats that were speeding towards Thailand in the waters off Sungai Padang.

“When the team approached both boats and ordered them to stop, the boat drivers sped towards shallow waters, and two men in each boat jumped into the waters and swam to shore, leaving the boats behind,” he said.

Ismail also said 820 kg of ketum leaves, with an estimated worth of RM32,800, were found in the first boat, while the second boat contained 550 kg of the leaves, worth RM22,000, with the modus operandi believed to be that the ketum leaves were transported by boat to be exported to Thailand.

He added that the case is being investigated under Section 30(3) of the Poisons Act 1952. — Bernama