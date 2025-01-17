KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 17 — Activist Fahmi Reza has openly challenged Sabah’s Keningau's leaders to proceed with their decision to summon him in the Native Court over his controversial poster describing Tun Musa Aman as “Koruptor No. 1 Sabah.”

In a statement today, he declared he was unafraid of the legal action and prepared to attend court to face any charges against him.

“The majority of Sabahans know that I am not an enemy of the KDM community or the people of Sabah. Our true enemies are the corrupt and those who protect them,” he said in a social media post.

“I am prepared to face customary penalties or go to prison to defend my right and freedom to use art as a weapon against the corrupt in our country.”

Yesterday, the Native Court of Keningau reportedly said it will issue a summons against Fahmi for publishing a caricature allegedly insulting Musa, who was appointed Sabah governor at the end of last year.

The caricature, which has been widely circulated on social media and painted on several public buildings in Kota Kinabalu, is regarded by the Native Court as a serious affront to Musa and the people of Sabah, particularly the Kadazan Dusun Murut (KDM) community.

Bingkor District Chief OKK Daniel Palangi, representing the Native Court, said the decision was made during a special meeting of Ketua Adat in the area.

Today, Fahmi ended his statement with a challenge to the native court, signing it with the phrase “F**k fear, let’s dance.”

A graphics artist by trade, Fahmi is most known for his irreverent artwork that has mocked all levels of society.

