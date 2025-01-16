KENINGAU, Jan 16 — The Native Court of Keningau will issue a summons against Fahmi Reza for publishing a caricature allegedly insulting the Sabah Head of State, Tun Musa Aman.

The caricature, which has been widely circulated on social media and painted on several public buildings in Kota Kinabalu, is regarded by the Native Court as a serious affront to Musa and the people of Sabah, particularly the Kadazan Dusun Murut (KDM) community.

Bingkor District Chief OKK Daniel Palangi, representing the Native Court of Keningau, stated that the decision to take action was made during a special meeting of Ketua Adat in the area.

The meeting involved Ketua Anak Negeri (KAN), Wakil Ketua Anak Negeri (WKAN) and village heads in Keningau, all of whom unanimously agreed to file a summons against Fahmi Reza.

“The meeting unanimously agreed that the Native Court of Keningau must take firm action in accordance with the customs and regulations enshrined in the Native Court Enactment of Sabah No. 13 of 1992,” said Daniel.

He explained that the summons aims to demand “sogit” (customary compensation) from Fahmi Reza, as the act not only tarnished the image of Musa but also insulted the dignity of the people of Sabah, especially the KDM community.

Daniel explained that this action aligns with the special rights and status of the native community of Sabah, as recognized in Article 161A of the Federal Constitution, which acknowledges their customs and privileges.

“A summons letter will be sent to Fahmi Reza soon, and we hope this action serves as a lesson for everyone to respect the leaders and customs of Sabah,” he said.

The action by the Native Court of Keningau is seen as an essential step to safeguard the honour of the state’s leaders and uphold the values of the traditional customs of Sabah, which have been preserved through generations. — The Borneo Post