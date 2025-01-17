KLANG, Jan 17 — The East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) project has agreed to sponsor burial markers and grave surrounds for 90 graves affected by their relocation to the new burial site at the Selat Klang Muslim Cemetery here.

Selangor Islamic Affairs and Innovation Committee chairman Dr Mohammad Fahmi Ngah said the construction of all the grave surrounds and markers was expected to commence soon.

“Alhamdulillah, ECRL has agreed to provide grave surrounds and a grave markers for the 90 relocated graves, which are anticipated to be completed by Ramadan,” he said.

He shared this during a ceremony for the recitation of Surah Yasin, tahlil, and prayers for the deceased whose graves were relocated to make way for the ECRL alignment, held at Masjid Jamek Ar-Rahimiah here yesterday.

Previously, Mohammad Fahmi said that the state government was in discussions with ECRL for sponsorship of the new grave markers and surrounds after the relocation process for the 90 graves at the Selat Klang Muslim Cemetery was completed on Jan 9.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Fahmi said that the state government’s decision to prohibit next of kin from witnessing the relocation of the remains was made for safety and health reasons.

He noted that the relocation process also involved Covid-19 victims’ graves and was carried out in an area with soft soil conditions.

“Additionally, the excavation and relocation process was conducted smoothly and adhered to the appropriate standard operating procedures (SOPs) with the cooperation of the Ministry of Health and the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM),” he said.

The ECRL alignment in the state spans 90.72 kilometres through the Gombak, Hulu Selangor, Kuala Selangor, and Klang districts. — Bernama