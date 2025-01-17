KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 17 — The Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) is expected to publish new regulations pertaining to the operation of foreign-registered aircraft in general aviation by the first quarter this year.

Its chief executive officer, Datuk Captain Norazman Mahmud said the comprehensive review of regulation 147 of the Civil Aviation Regulations 2016, which commenced last year, is nearing completion.

“I’m pushing for the first quarter...it’s almost complete towards the final stage of the Civil Aviation Regulations review,” he told Bernama after appearing on Bernama TV’s The Nation programme here today.

On August 16, 2024, Norazman noted that the review aimed to empower CAAM with improved oversight capabilities regarding foreign-registered aircraft operating within Malaysia, ensuring that all aviation activities in the country adhere to the highest safety standards.

The review was conducted following the August 17, 2023 incident involving a Beechcraft Model 390 jet en route to the Subang airport near Elmina, Shah Alam in Selangor, which claimed the lives of 10 people.

It was reported that the jet bore the registration number N28JV, denoting it was registered with the United States Federal Aviation Authority (FAA).

Earlier during the programme, Norazman said CAAM is committed to maintaining the highest standards of safety and efficiency in Malaysia’s aviation sector, in line with global standards.

Amid rising safety concerns following a string of devastating aviation disasters in December 2024, he said all aviation stakeholders are learning from such incidents to develop mitigations and prevent similar incidents in the future.

“The International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) has produced the standard and recommended practice for all the aviation stakeholders to follow.

“Of course, we cannot even guarantee zero risk, there’s always risk. But what we are trying to do, is actually to bring the risk to as low as possible,” he also said.

At least seven plane crashes were reported in December 2024 around the world, including two fatal crashes that killed 220 passengers in Azerbaijan and South Korea, raising concerns over global aviation safety standards. — Bernama