KUCHING, Jan 16 — Two of the five victims killed in the Jalan Teo Kui Seng crash on Tuesday were 16-year-olds, riding in the car driven by another 16-year-old who lost control of the vehicle before causing the fatal accident.

According to a report by RTM Sarawak, Kuching police chief ACP Mohd Farhan Lee Abdullah said one of the passengers of the car, a 16-year-old girl, sustained serious injuries.

“The collision on the opposite lane involved two sedans, resulting in the deaths of two people, while the driver of a Toyota sedan survived.

“A motorcyclist also died in the incident, while another motorcyclist survived,” said Mohd Farhan

He urged the public to refrain from spreading false information about the crash, as it could disrupt the investigation.

Mohd Farhan also said the teen driver will be detained after being discharged from the hospital, and the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for reckless or dangerous driving causing death.

Later, when asked if the police are taking action against the parents of the driver, he said the police are still investigating.

Meanwhile, RTM Sarawak also reported that Women, Childhood, and Community Wellbeing Development Minister, Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah, expressed her concern over the incident, which claimed five lives, including several students.

She also reminded the public not to indiscriminately circulate videos from the accident scene.

“We often see people taking videos at the scene of an accident, when what truly matters is the impact on those watching the videos and the families involved,” said Fatimah. — The Borneo Post