KUCHING, Jan 14 — The horrific accident at Jalan Teo Kui Seng has claimed the life of a fifth victim, who died at the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH).

According to sources, the deceased is a 15-year-old male who was in critical condition when he arrived at the hospital’s red zone.

Four people — three men and a woman — had died at the scene of the crash involving three cars and two motorcycles this afternoon.

There are four others who are now receiving treatment at SGH but their condition is not known.

It is also not immediately known in which vehicles the victims were in.

The police are investigating the crash and have yet to release a statement.

Dashcam footage shared on social media showed an out of control car heading from the direction of Jalan Lapangan Terbang towards Jalan Stutong Baru flying through the air into the opposite lane and colliding with multiple vehicles.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Sarawak said a distress call was received at 12.59pm, with reports of victims trapped at the scene.

Firefighters from the Tabuan Jaya and Batu Lintang fire stations were then deployed to the location.

“Among the nine victims, four were killed at the scene — a woman; a man trapped in a Proton Saga, who was extricated using rescue tools; and two other men, whose deaths were confirmed by medical personnel at the scene,” said a Bomba spokesperson in a statement. — The Borneo Post