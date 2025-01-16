MIRI, Jan 16 — The body of a 15-year-old boy who went missing after being swept away while swimming with friends at the Batu Satu beach in Kuala Baram on Monday has been found washed ashore this morning.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), in a statement, stated that the body of Mohamad Iqbal Khairul Hisyam was discovered by a labourer near a construction site about four kilometres from where he was last seen.

“The body was identified by a family member and was pronounced dead by medical personnel at the scene,” it added.

Bomba said the body was handed over to the police for further action.

A multi-agency search and rescue operation for Mohammad Iqbal was launched after being notified of the incident on Monday.

Besides Bomba, the other agencies involved included police, Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency, Sarawak Security and Enforcement Unit and Civil Defence Force.

Lutong fire station chief Henry Jugah had on Monday stated that they were alerted of the incident at 6.40pm and rushed a team to the beach.

Henry said based on eyewitness accounts, the four teenage boys were swimming at the beach when the victim went missing after he was suspected to have been carried away by the strong waves.

He added that the other three, aged between 15 and 17, were able to swim back to safety. — The Borneo Post