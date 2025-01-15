SIBU, Jan 15 — The Kapit fire station personnel helped to transport a student to SMK Kapit 2 late last night to ensure that she could sit for the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) exam.

According to a statement from the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operations centre, the fire station received a call from the school reporting that the student from Sungai Sibau, Jalan Bukit Goram, was unable to attend school for the SPM exam due to flooding.

“At the time of the call at 10.24pm last night, the water at the longhouse had already risen to seven feet, while the flood at the school’s exit point was four feet,” it said.

Bomba said eight personnel were despatched to the location and they successfully transported the student to school using the fibre boat belonging to the Kapit district office. — The Borneo Post





