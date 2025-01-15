SHAH ALAM, Jan 15 — The Selangor Water Management Authority (LUAS) has activated a yellow alert after discovering pink-coloured water flowing in Sungai Kabul at Beranang yesterday.

In a statement today, LUAS said this follows the concern that the polluted flow, which stretched for 500 meters, could impact the Sungai Semenyih Water Treatment Plant (LRA) located 16.3 kilometres (km) away.

The pink discharge, detected around 6.40 pm, was traced to the final discharge point of a nearby factory in the Beranang industrial area, which feeds into the Beranang and Semenyih rivers, it said.

“The alert was triggered in accordance with the Water Resources Pollution Emergency Manual for thorough investigation and immediate prevention or mitigation,” it added.

LUAS said the factory has been instructed to halt and close its discharge operations immediately. A directive under Section 121 (1) of the LUAS Enactment 1999 was issued, requiring the facility to carry out immediate clean-up work at the affected site.

“LUAS has also conducted sampling at relevant locations for analysis by the Department of Chemistry Malaysia (JKM) and will proceed with further enforcement action,” it said.

The water authority also implemented static monitoring at Sungai Kabul with 30-minute intervals and is closely monitoring the clean-up efforts by the premise involved, and the situation now is under control.

Meanwhile, Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) confirmed that there has been no disruption to the water supply so far due to the incident. — Bernama