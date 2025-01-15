KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 15 — Malaysia and UAE have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to foster collaboration in artificial intelligence (AI) as part of the Malaysia MADANI Artificial Intelligence (MMAI) Initiative.

In a Facebook post, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the partnership would harness the transformative power of artificial intelligence, advanced data analytics, and high-performance computing to combat crime, deter terrorism and enhance public safety.

“This commitment was powerfully demonstrated by the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between Malaysia and the United Arab Emirates, placing cutting-edge technology at the heart of efforts to build safer, more secure communities.

“I was honoured to witness this milestone, with the MoU signed by the Minister of Home Affairs Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail and HE Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, the UAE’s Minister of Investment.

“It reflects a shared commitment to leveraging technology as a force for good – protecting lives, advancing innovation and delivering meaningful change,” he said.

Anwar said as Malaysia assumes the role of ASEAN Chair and the UAE serves as Chair of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) in 2025, both countries agreed to leverage platforms such as the ASEAN-GCC Economic Forum to strengthen government and private-sector cooperation in AI.

He said those efforts would connect regional policymakers, industry leaders and innovators to tackle complex global challenges.

“Together, our two nations are setting a global standard for using technology to advance security, innovation and shared prosperity,” he said. — Bernama



