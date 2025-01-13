SEMPORNA, Jan 13 — A fatal accident involving three vehicles on Jalan Semporna-Tawau yesterday was triggered when a car carrying the victims veered into the opposite lane, said Semporna district police chief Supt Mohd Sabri Zainol.

He said the car, driven by a 34-year-old man and carrying six passengers aged between six months and 82 years, had entered the opposite lane before colliding with a four-wheel drive vehicle and a multi-purpose vehicle (MPV).

The driver sustained severe injuries, while five passengers died at the scene. Another passenger died later while receiving treatment at the emergency unit of Semporna Hospital.

Mohd Sabri confirmed that all six victims, comprising three males and three females, were members of the same family.

“The four-wheel drive vehicle was driven by a 31-year-old man, while the MPV was driven by a 29-year-old man. Both were travelling from Semporna to Tawau, while the car was heading from Tawau to Semporna,” he said in a statement today.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Semporna District Police Headquarters traffic investigation officer Insp A. Hemkkumar at 012-3650021 or 089-782020. — Bernama



