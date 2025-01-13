KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 13 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today wished a happy Pongal celebration to the entire Tamil community in Malaysia.

In a Facebook post, Anwar said the four-day festival, which begins today, is a cultural celebration to express gratitude, as well as prepare for a new chapter.

“Therefore, I hope that this year’s Pongal celebration will be celebrated more joyfully and more meaningfully with family and loved ones. On the government side, we will continue to work hard so that no group or community is marginalised, especially the Indian community.

“On behalf of the large Malaysian family, I wish the entire Indian community, especially the Tamil community, a Happy Tamil New Year and a Happy Pongal Festival,” he said.

The Prime Minister also stressed that eradicating poverty among the Indian community will continue to be the government’s priority and therefore togetherness and unity must continue to be strengthened as a powerful path to bring about change and peace for the country.

Pongal marks the beginning of the ‘Thai’ month in the Tamil calendar (Thiruvalluvar Year) and is celebrated by preparing sweet rice for family and friends as a sign of gratitude for the bountiful harvest. — Bernama