KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 11 — The Malaysian Immigration Department (JIM) has dismissed viral claims that the government will implement the Workforce Recalibration Programme 3.0 (RTK 3.0) soon.

JIM director-general Datuk Zakaria Shaaban said that to date, no decision has been made regarding the implementation of RTK 3.0.

“The department advised the public not to be misled by any party seeking to take advantage by using the name of the RTK programme,” he said in a statement here today.

Zakaria also urged the public to visit JIM’s official portal and social media accounts for accurate and up-to-date information related to the department.

The RTK 2.0 programme, which was introduced on Jan 27, 2023, ended on June 30, 2024.

The programme is a special initiative aimed at legalising foreign workers in the country, allowing them to be employed legally by qualified employers under strict government conditions. — Bernama