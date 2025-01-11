SEPANG, Jan 11 — Travellers from Asean countries would be able to use the Immigration QR code clearance system for departure from Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) next year, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said today.

Ahead of Visit Malaysia 2026, Saifuddin Nasution also said that the system will be expanded to travellers who constitute the bulk of visitors to Malaysia, and also to other main international airports in Malaysia.

“They use the current lanes for arrival, but for departure they can use the new lanes that we just launched,” he told reporters at the KLIA here.

A recording of the press conference was made available to the media.

Saifuddin Nasution said the country is currently working towards providing seamless travel for Asean delegates as the country will host roughly 400 meetings as the Asean chair this year.

“Let the system becomes stable first, we will monitor. Next year when we launch Visit Malaysia 2026 ... we will receive a massive number of visitors,” he said.

Saifuddin Nasution said countries designated as “low risk” will be given priority to use the QR code system for departure first.

“We will focus on Asean first. We know that the majority of our tourists are from Singapore and Thailand. From outside Asean, they are from China and India,” he said.

He also said that airports such as Penang, Kota Kinabalu, Kuching and Langkawi will also receive the QR code system first in the future.

This comes as he said 30 million visitors entered the country last year.