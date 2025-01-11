PUTRAJAYA, Jan 11 — Claims that Chinese nationals are not required to go through immigration checks and procedures and are not stopped when entering Malaysia are baseless, Immigration director-general Datuk Zakaria Shaaban said.

“The Immigration Department would like to stress that both statements are baseless and can affect the department’s image and credibility,” he said in a statement yesterday following a viral Facebook post containing allegations that there were orders stopping immigration officers from detaining or inspecting visitors from China.

He pointed out the influx of Chinese nationals to Malaysia was a positive impact resulting from the government’s policy of promoting Malaysia as a main tourist destination through the visa liberalisation plan.

He said the rate of Chinese visitors after the implementation rose to 3.9 million last year compared to 1.6 million in 2023, a rise of almost 140 per cent.

Following the influx of visitors to Malaysia, the Home Ministry allowed nationals from 63 countries, including China, to use the autogate at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) to smoothen the entry process and reduce waiting times.

“The department supports the government policy of easing the entry of foreign nationals to Malaysia, especially social visitors who can generate the national economy.

“The department is also committed to provide the best service to the people and foreign travellers who enter Malaysia without compromising on security issues,” he added. — Bernama