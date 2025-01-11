JOHOR BAHRU, Jan 11 — Floods have struck Johor again and eight temporary flood relief centres have been opened in the Kota Tinggi district following continuous heavy rain since this morning, according to the State Disaster Management Committee.

Its chairman, Tan Sri Dr Azmi Rohani, said 355 victims from 124 families were seeking shelter at the relief centres as of 10 pm.

He said the relief centres are the Kampung Baru Sungai Mas Hall, Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Cina New Kota, Sekolah Rendah Agama Bersepadu Kota Tinggi, Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Laksamana, SK Bandar Penawar 1, Kampung Makam Hall, Kota Kechil Hall dan SK Teluk Ramunia.

“Four rivers have been reported to be at dangerous levels, namely Sungai Skudai station in Kampung Laut (4.16 metres) and Sungai Tebrau in Taman Sri Pandan (2.51 metres) in Johor Bahru, Sungai Sedili Kecil in Sedili Kecil (2.63 metres) in Kota Tinggi and Sungai Paya Dato River in Mersing with a reading of 2.32 metres,” he said.

According to him, the weather in eight districts is expected to experience rain tonight, except for Mersing and Tangkak, which are expected to be cloudy. — Bernama