SHAH ALAM, Jan 10 — A total of 61 units of Proton e.MAS 7 will be used as official vehicles for key delegations during the Asean-Malaysia Chairmanship 2025.

Proton deputy chief executive officer Roslan Abdullah said apart from that, 194 units of Proton X70 will also be deployed with all deliveries to be completed this month.

“These models will be used for the purpose of transporting those holding high and important positions during the Asean Chairmanship 2025,” he said when met after the launch of the Proton e.MAS 7 showroom at EON Glenmarie here today.

Roslan said the national car manufacturer is also committed to highlighting its products which coincided with one of the agendas of the Asean meeting this time involving green and carbon-free technology.

Earlier, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim was reported to have said that the selection of the e.MAS 7 as the official car for the Asean meeting showed the government’s support for the production of the country’s first electric car by Proton.

Malaysia officially takes over the Asean Chairmanship starting Jan 1, 2025 with the theme of “Inclusion and Sustainability”, which reflects the country’s aspiration to form a united and prosperous Asean.

In the meantime, Proton chief executive officer Dr Li Shunrong in his speech during the event noted as of yesterday, the company has recorded over 3,000 bookings for Proton e.MAS 7 with EON Berhad ranked as the top dealer for the central region and nationwide, with 271 bookings.

He said as Malaysia’s first national EV, the Proton e.MAS 7 has captured the hearts of Malaysians with its combination of innovation, affordability, and practicality.

“Due to its popularity, Proton New Energy Technology Sdn Bhd (PRO-NET) will be extending the attractive launch power package and RM4,000 price rebate to the next 3,000 customers. So now, the first 6,000 bookings will get to enjoy this exclusive offer of the rebate and five launch packages,” he added. — Bernama