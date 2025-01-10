KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 — The frequency of Keretapi Tanah Melayu (KTM) bus and commuter train services on the Port Klang-KL Sentral-Port Klang route will each be reduced by 30 minutes during peak hours from Jan 17 and Jan 20 respectively.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook said this was to balance the work on the Klang Valley Double Tracking Phase 2 (KVDT2) project, besides shortening the waiting time for KTM Komuter users for the route.

“For the Port Klang to KL Sentral route, the trains will operate at a 30-minute frequency during peak hours in the morning and at other times replaced by buses at a frequency of 30 minutes.

“For the KL Sentral to Port Klang route, the trains will operate at a 30-minute frequency during the evening peak hours and at other times it will be replaced by buses at a frequency of 30 minutes,” he told a media conference announcing changes to the KTM Komuter Timetable for the Port Klang-KL Sentral-Port Klang route here today.

Referring to the passenger distribution statistics, he said that based on the KTMB Integrated Ticketing System (KITS), the highest number of passengers was recorded in the morning heading towards Kuala Lumpur while the highest number of passengers recorded from KL Sentral heading back to Port Klang was in the evening. — Bernama