KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has urged Malaysia’s youth to take the lead in rejecting corruption, promoting inclusivity, and transforming the nation into a just and pluralistic society.

Speaking at the Malaysian Youth Council’s annual assembly today, Anwar emphasised that young people play a vital role in shaping the country’s future, highlighting their impatience and eagerness for meaningful change.

“Youth carry the people’s consciousness in rejecting corruption. This is fundamental if you want to remain relevant as a youth organisation,” he said.

He added that the difference between civil society groups and formal organisations lies in their passion for upholding people’s rights and combating corruption.

Anwar reflected on his own time in youth movements, praising their ability to unite idealism across races and cultures.

He acknowledged the challenges posed by racial and religious divides and urged young Malaysians to break free from narrow perspectives.

“If you remain caged in your own culture, you’re not exposed enough to the sentiments of the country. We must defend all races, not just our own,” he said.

Anwar called on the youth to adopt inclusivity as the way forward, emphasising the need to challenge outdated ideas and build a just society.

He assured that the government would always support youth initiatives and hinted at further financial aid through agencies like Tekun Nasional to streamline programmes aimed at empowering young leaders.

“To survive as a great nation, youth must have the understanding, affection, and spirit to drive fundamental change. Inclusivity and justice in a multiracial society are key,” he stressed.

“Stop supporting billionaires who enriched themselves through corruption and hide behind religion. These stolen resources must be returned to the people.”

Anwar highlighted his government’s clean record over the past two years, claiming all tenders and negotiations had been conducted transparently, adding that he would not compromise on corruption.

“There have been no scandals or contract theft. This is the new standard, and I won’t compromise on it,” he affirmed.

On international relations, Anwar noted positive engagements with Asean leaders, citing recent visits from Thailand, Singapore, and Japan as evidence of strong bilateral ties. He described these partnerships as opportunities to propel Malaysia forward in areas like digitalisation, energy transition, and fairer wages.

Anwar ended his speech by urging youth to support the government’s efforts to fight corruption and build a better Malaysia.

“You are the voice of the people. This country needs saving, and it starts with you,” he concluded.