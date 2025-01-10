KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 – Police have reportedly urged the public today to remain calm following two recent violent incidents in Johor and Negri Sembilan.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said investigations are ongoing to determine whether the attacks were deliberate or connected to organised crime.

“On top of tracking down the suspects, we are also investigating the backgrounds of the victims to assist the police in uncovering the motive [behind both attacks].

“We are not ruling out the possibility that the victims were targeted by certain criminal gangs, who wanted to exact revenge with certain activities,” he was quoted saying by The Star.

Razarudin said police are focused on tracking down the suspects and ensuring public safety is not compromised.

He assured that the authorities have the situation under control and are working diligently to bring those responsible to justice.

“We have the situation under control and we will work hard to ensure the culprits are brought to justice,” he reportedly said.

“I still have faith in the capabilities of all police officers and personnel, especially from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in tracking down and taking action against individuals or those involved in organised crime.”

On Wednesday, a 40-year-old man was shot dead while having lunch at a restaurant in Taman Setia Indah, Johor Baru.

The following day, four people were injured in Nilai when a group of masked men armed with machetes attacked them at a restaurant