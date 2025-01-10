KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 — Veveonah Mosibin, who captured national attention in 2020 with her viral video “24 Hours on a Tree,” is now climbing new heights in her pursuit of a medical career.

The 23-year-old Sabahan, who graduated with a degree in marine science, has shifted her focus to medicine and is currently pursuing a five-year medical programme at the Management and Science University (MSU) in Shah Alam, starting October last year.

“I aim to work as a medical officer for a few years before specialising,” Veveonah was quoted in a report published by The Star yesterday.

“I hope to become a surgeon. For now, I’m focusing on preparing myself mentally and physically for the challenges ahead.”

She credited the supportive environment at MSU, along with friendships with hardworking peers, for keeping her motivated.

Veveonah also acknowledged the encouragement of her parents and the achievements of her elder siblings as significant inspirations in her journey.

Born to farmer Mosibin Makrun and housewife Rofinah Ungo, Veveonah is the youngest of five siblings.

Her eldest brother manages land and farming, her second brother works as a senior chef in Genting Highlands, her sister is a nurse at a private oncology hospital in Petaling Jaya, and another brother is a hotel manager in Labuan.

Veveonah first rose to fame during the Covid-19 pandemic when she shared her experience of camping in a tree to secure internet access for an online exam.

Her efforts highlighted the connectivity challenges in her village, Kampung Sapatalang, located in Pitas, about 170km from Kota Kinabalu.

The viral video prompted the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission to upgrade the village’s internet infrastructure, resulting in improved connectivity for the community.

However, the sudden fame came with its challenges.

Veveonah admitted that the attention, coupled with pandemic-related stresses, affected her mental health at the time.

“There was a lot of cyberbullying, with some calling me an attention seeker,” she said.

“While it brought both pros and cons, I chose to focus on the positives. People would recognise me, and I would respond with kindness, but I never felt special or different. I was just happy to have contributed to my community in some way.”

Initially passionate about marine science, Veveonah said she lost interest during the pandemic due to the lack of hands-on learning opportunities.

In 2021, she realised her true calling was medicine but decided to complete her marine science degree to honour her scholarship contract.

Last month, she graduated from Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS), where she had studied marine science and interned at the UMS Aquarium and Marine Museum.

Her parents accompanied her to collect her scroll.

“Thankfully, I have recovered now,” she said, reflecting on her journey.

As she embarks on her medical journey, Veveonah remains grounded and grateful.

“I am always grateful for what God has given me. But I know this is just the beginning of my medical school journey. I pray for strength and blessings to get through it, as I always have,” she said.

Her ultimate goal is to return to her hometown of Pitas to serve her community, with hopes of improving healthcare facilities and management there.

“That’s the plan. I can just drive to work from home. It will be a short trip to my village,” she said with a smile.