KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 — The Ministry of Education (MOE) will begin distributing the Early School Aid (BAP) for students from Year 1 to Form 4 for the 2024/2025 academic session starting January 13, 2025.

In a statement, the MOE announced that students in Form 6 (Semester 2) and Year 1 of the 2025/2026 session will receive the aid starting February 16, 2025, while new Form 6 students will begin receiving it on July 1, 2025.

This year marks the first time the initiative has been extended to Form 6 students, according to a report published in Buletin TV3 today.

“The Madani government has allocated RM791.25 million for BAP, with each student receiving a one-off payment of RM150. This aid is expected to benefit over 5.2 million students nationwide, including Form 6 students, who are receiving this initiative for the first time,” the statement read.

The MOE also noted that schools would distribute the aid through three methods: