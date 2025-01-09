SHAH ALAM, Jan 9 — A child care centre in Bandar Saujana Putra, Kuala Langat, where a four-month-old baby boy was believed to have died, has been ordered to close.

Selangor Social Welfare Department (JKM) director Azmir Kassim said the centre was ordered to close last Tuesday (Jan 7) after being informed about the incident by the police on Jan 5.

“JKM went to the nursery on Monday (Jan 6) and ordered it to close operation the following day,” he said when contacted today.

Based on media reports today, the four-month-old baby boy was believed to have died at the nursery last Friday.

Kuala Langat District Police Chief Supt Mohd Akmalrizal Radzi was reported to have said that the police received a report from a doctor at a clinic in Bandar Saujana Putra at 3.29 pm on Jan 3 regarding an unconscious infant who had been brought to the clinic by a daycare caregiver.

He said the police have opened an investigation paper under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act, and that statements had been recorded from the nursery’s operator and staff, but no arrests had been made so far. — Bernama