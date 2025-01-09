SHAH ALAM, Jan 9 — A four-month-old baby boy is believed to have died at a nursery in Bandar Saujana Putra near here last Friday.

Kuala Langat district police chief Supt Mohd Akmalrizal Radzi said police received a report from a doctor at a clinic in Bandar Saujana Putra at 3.29 pm on Jan 3 regarding an unconscious infant who had been brought to the clinic by a daycare caregiver.

“The baby appeared pale with bluish lips and feet and showed no signs of breathing. The complainant immediately performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and provided oxygen while waiting for an ambulance to take the baby to Putrajaya Hospital.

“At about 4.35 pm, the hospital received the baby and continued CPR for over 30 minutes, but there was no response. The baby was pronounced dead at 5.05 pm,” he said in a statement today.

Akmalrizal said police have opened an investigation paper under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act, adding that statements had been taken from the nursery’s operator and staff, but no arrests had been made so far.

“Initial investigations revealed the premises were unlicensed, and the licence application had yet to be approved,” he said. — Bernama