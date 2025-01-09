KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 9 — Malaysia begins its 2025 ASEAN Chairmanship by strengthening regional and international cooperation with visits by the leaders of neighbouring countries, namely Singapore, Singapore, Indonesia, and Japan, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He emphasised that the ASEAN Chairmanship provides an opportunity to enhance the ASEAN network, benefiting both Malaysia and its regional partners.

“This is what we emphasised with the Prime Minister of Singapore, we do not want to focus on consolidating strength solely in Malaysia and marginalising others, or building strength in Thailand and others be marginalised.

“Instead, we aim to find ways and methods to solve and discuss issues that complicate us including Myanmar because the main prerequisite for raising economic strength, peace and political stability includes clear policies and economic strategies that drive growth.

“This can be achieved through active private sector involvement and an efficient public sector,” he said in his keynote address at the Malaysian Economic Forum here today.

During the visit by Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong last Monday and Tuesday, Anwar said they launched the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ) which is expected to become a key economic driver for Johor, Singapore and the surrounding regions.

Anwar also noted that the working visit by Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto today would focus on strengthening economic cooperation between Malaysia and Indonesia.

“This includes collaboration in Indonesia’s key sectors and partnerships with Khazanah Nasional Berhad and major Malaysian companies, particularly in the digital sector,” he said.

He said Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba is scheduled to arrive in Malaysia tomorrow to discuss investment opportunities, trade, and energy transition initiatives, including plans to make Sarawak a new energy hub in the Southeast Asian region.



