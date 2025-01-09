KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 9 — The proposal to make Malaysia, particularly Sarawak, the new energy hub in the region, is expected to be among the key topics discussed at the meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba tomorrow, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Ishiba is set to begin a two-day official visit to Malaysia from today, during which he is scheduled to hold a meeting with Anwar.

Anwar said that the new plan, led by Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, is a critical initiative in the energy transition sector.

“We will discuss several issues on investment and trade and a new plan that is very critical in terms of energy transition, based on the efforts of Sarawak Premier Abang Jo.

“We hope this discussion will chart the course for Malaysia, particularly Sarawak, to become a regional energy hub,” he said when officiating the Malaysia Economic Forum here today.

Also present were Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli, Abang Johari and Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar.

Anwar had previously said that Sarawak has a huge potential to become a major power in the new energy hub, thus boosting foreign investment confidence, while discussions with other countries saw Sarawak becoming the focal point as the energy hub in Malaysia.

Abang Johari was reported to have said that the Sarawak government is optimistic about its ability to become a powerhouse in electricity production following its ability to generate and supply electricity to neighbouring countries, adding that this was proven with the supply of electricity to West Kalimantan, Indonesia.

He was also quoted as saying that the Sarawak government believes that the expertise of its people in the fields of electricity and new energy would help the state emerge as a major hub in the sector within the ASEAN region. — Bernama





