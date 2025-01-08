PUTRAJAYA, Jan 8 — Chief Justice Tun Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat said today she firmly believed the Judiciary under her tenure has made correct decisions on the law and facts regardless of the heated political overtones and undertones that clothed some of these cases before the court in recent years.

She noted that her six-year tenure from 2019 to present day is the first time in the country’s history where a Chief Justice’s service has coincided with four different prime ministers from different political affiliations.

“That alone should dispel any baseless notion that I have ever been partial to any particular prime minister or any political party,” she said.

Following her appointment as Malaysia’s first female Chief Justice, Tengku Maimun said she has always intended on fulfilling her Oath of Office especially in ensuring the Federal Constitution reigns supreme.

As Chief Justice, she added she was guided by no other considerations than the law and the facts of any case within the bounds of judicially established principles.

“I am here to do my job. I never coveted it, but by the Grace of Allah SWT, I was entrusted to lead the Judiciary.

“It is an extremely intimidating position to hold, but upon accepting the appointment, I am fully committed to doing it properly.

“I will not bend or bow to any person no matter how high and mighty, to do what he or she demands of me. My only master is Allah SWT,” she said.

MORE TO COME