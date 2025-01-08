SHAH ALAM, Jan 8 — The proposal to conduct drug urine tests before admission to concerts in Selangor will only apply to individuals who raise suspicions, according to state Local Government and Tourism Committee chairman Datuk Ng Suee Lim.

He said the proposal is part of a preliminary measure to ensure the safety and well-being of all attendees at entertainment events in the state.

“For instance, if there are individuals found in possession of prohibited items such as illegal substances or drugs, the authorities, in cooperation with the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), have the right to take appropriate action.

“Industry players need not worry; the standard operating procedures (SOP) for concert entry remain as usual. However, to prevent any untoward incidents from recurring, monitoring will be intensified, and cooperation from authorities and PDRM is crucial,” he said in a statement today.

Ng said this clarification was made to prevent any confusion following media reports regarding the state government’s proposal for urine screenings prior to concert entry, which has recently drawn public attention.

Ng said the Selangor government adheres to a progressive and inclusive policy, welcoming the organisation of healthy entertainment concerts while also promoting tourism that positively impacts the state’s economy.

“We are open to constructive feedback and suggestions from stakeholders, particularly industry players, to ensure this initiative is implemented harmoniously, considering the interests of all parties,” he said.

On Monday (Jan 6), Ng was reported to have said that the Selangor government would recommend urine tests as part of the SOP for concertgoers to prevent drug use and involvement during concert events in the state.

This follows the police’s decision to temporarily suspend the issuance of permits for concerts in the state until investigations into the cases of four individuals who died after attending the Pinkfish Concert in Bandar Sunway, Subang Jaya, are completed.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said the directive will remain in force until event organisers can demonstrate their ability to manage concert proceedings effectively and prevent criminal activities, including drug distribution, at such events.

He confirmed that the four, aged between 20 and 40, had consumed ecstasy pills. — Bernama