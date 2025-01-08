ALOR SETAR, Jan 8 — A man died while his wife was injured after being involved in a three-vehicle accident including a trailer at Kilometer 37.5 near the Hutan Kampung Toll, North-South Expressway (PLUS) near Jitra, last night.

Jitra Fire and Rescue Station chief, Senior Assistant Fire Superintendent Mohd Bustan Karudin said the station received a call regarding the incident at 9.26 pm before arriving at the location about 15 minutes later.

“Upon arriving at the location, firefighters found an accident involving three vehicles, namely a trailer , a Toyota Avanza and a Proton Saga. The driver of the Proton Saga who was in his 50s died at the scene while his wife, who is also in her 50s, was slightly injured.

“Meanwhile, the driver of the Toyota Avanza and two female passengers in their 20s as well as the trailer driver were unhurt,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He said the deceased victim was unconscious when he was pulled out by firefighters and was confirmed dead by ambulance personnel.

“The dead victim’s wife, who suffered minor injuries, was taken to the Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital here for treatment, while the body of the deceased victim was handed over to the police for further action,” he said. — Bernama





