KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 7 — A child was rescued by members of the public after being swept away by waves while swimming at Pantai Gorongon in Putatan yesterday evening.

The incident occurred around 5pm when six children were swimming at the beach, and one of them was suddenly carried away by the waves, according to Harian Metro.

Putatan Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) chief Noorsherriyana Bohari said her team received an emergency call about the incident at 5.14pm.

“The victim’s friends tried to pull him back but failed. They then sought help from nearby members of the public,” she said.

Four adult men who noticed the situation immediately swam towards the victim, who had been swept about 50 metres from the shore.

The 11-year-old victim was saved after holding onto a floating drum provided by the rescuers and was brought safely to the beach.

“Our team conducted a check on the victim before handing him over to the police for further action,” Noorsherriyana said.

She added that the rescue operation ended at 5.43pm.