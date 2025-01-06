SEPANG, Jan 6 — Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said Putrajaya will leave the authorities to take action, if necessary, against those who participated in the rally in support of former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak in Putrajaya today.

The latter’s appeal for house arrest was heard today at the Court of Appeal in Putrajaya.

“Istana Negara had already sent out a statement on the issue, the Inspector-General of Police has also released a statement.

“Whatever action (to be taken), it’s up to the authorities,” Fahmi told reporters, here, today.

Earlier today, Umno, PAS and Bersatu politicians were seen as crowds gathered near the Palace of Justice, despite roadblocks, heavy police presence and warning against solidarity rally for Najib.