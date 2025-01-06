PUTRAJAYA, Jan 6 — Hundreds of people have gathered on the sidewalks and side roads in the vicinity of the Palace of Justice here early today to show solidarity with convicted former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

While most of the crowd are dressed in casual attire, some are dressed in red T-shirts emblazoned with “Justice for Bossku” and Najib's name.

As a convoy of police cars, including the one transporting the former leader to the Court of Appeal for his hearing, come into view, the supporters start chanting “Bossku”.

Security here has been heightened as early as 6am, with the first roadblock set up at the exit of Jalan Sentosa, directing traffic away from Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman.

The roadblocks were put in place to prevent the entry of weapons, banners, or signs that contained offensive or inciting messages related to the rally.

Police patrol cars are also making the rounds, and officers are stationed at key points leading to the court complex.

A policeman screens people entering the vicinity of the Palace of Justice in Putrajaya during a solidarity rally for convicted former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak who is appealing against the dismissal to serve the remainder of his six-year prison sentence under ‘house arrest’ on January 6, 2025. — Picture by Choo Choy May

Authorities are on high alert after PAS and Islamic groups like Ummah and Perkasa insisted on proceeding with a planned solidarity originally called by Najib’s party, Umno, here today as the 71-year-old appeals against the dismissal of his bid to serve the remainder of his six-year prison sentence under house arrest.

Najib was convicted of seven charges of power abuse, criminal breach of trust and money laundering RM42 million funds from SRC International Sdn Bhd, a former subsidiary of sovereign investment company 1MDB in July 2020 and originally sentenced to 12 years in prison and fined RM210 million.

He began his jail sentence at Kajang Prison on August 23, 2022.

His punishment was later reduced to six years behind bars and a fine of RM50 million.

On January 3, Umno secretary-general Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki announced the party’s cancellation of the Najib solidarity gathering following a statement from Istana Negara clarifying that applications for pardons or sentence reductions must be submitted by the prisoner themselves to the Pardons Board, chaired by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

Despite the Umno top leadership’s decision distancing the party from the rally, some members have turned up.

Umno Youth chief Datuk Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh (in red shirt) waves to participants of the solidarity rally for Najib outside the Palace of Justice in Putrajaya on January 6, 2025. — Picture from Facebook/Akmal Saleh

Umno Youth chief Datuk Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh was among the more prominent figures spotted.

“A true man stands with the people.

“Not sitting in a hotel and exploiting them,” he posted on his Facebook account even as the gathering gained momentum.

Rally participants who turned up early started huddling on the right side of the court complex at about 8am, where a food stall was set up selling fresh, hot nasi lemak for RM3 in reheatable plastic containers, along with other breakfast options.

Rally-goers lining up at a food stall outside the Palace of Justice to buy nasi lemak for breakfast before the event in Putrajaya on January 6, 2025. — Picture by Muhammad Yusry

Many bought their morning meal and ate it on the spot before walking to the rear of the court complex.

Snatches of their conversation overheard revolved around the Najib legal team’s past bids to the court for the royal addendum.

Others could be heard saying: “We're here for Najib; he contributed a lot to the nation”.

Back out in front of the Palace of Justice, a larger crowd possibly numbering well over a thousand, had formed.

Most of them were men dressed in white and green attire and kopiah and shouted “Takbir!”

Soon after, politicians affiliated with the federal Opposition Perikatan Nasional began arriving.

Among the earliest were Parti Pribumi Bersatu’s Datuk Mohd Suhaimi Abdullah and PAS’ Mohd Zamri Mohd Zainuldin who immediately greeted the crowd and shook hands with participants.

Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor was seen waving to the crowd as soon as he stepped out of his car.

When asked about his presence at the rally, Sanusi simply said, “Saje mai datang”, which translates to “I just came for the sake of it.”

As the sun reached its peak around 11.45am, many rally participants sought refuge under the shade of trees, while some left in their cars.

Several police officers remained on standby at their designated posts, while others patrolled the area; others took a break under the trees.



