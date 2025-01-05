KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 5 — Senior Umno members want political rival PAS and several non-governmental organisations to cancel their solidarity rally for convicted former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak in Putrajaya tomorrow, saying it’s not proper to proceed after the palace has issued a royal decree.

Umno supreme council member Datuk Mohd Puad Zarkashi said he supported his party leadership’s decision to respect the decree and cancel the January 6 gathering outside the Palace of Justice that it had originally planned, Mingguan Malaysia reported today.

“Thus, it is only right for PAS and other NGOs to cancel their plans. If Umno, as the party directly affected by Najib’s case, has made this decision, then why shouldn’t other parties do the same?” Puad was quoted as saying by the Sunday edition of Malay daily, Utusan Malaysia.

Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled backed Puad’s view and accused the Islamist party of using the planned solidarity rally for Najib – a former Umno leader – as a “political tool”.

“Those who insist that the gathering on January 6 is legitimate and will continue, disregarding the advice of the authorities, are players in ‘politics without morality’.

“For them, morality, law, constitutionality, national security, national unity and religious harmony are not reasons to engage in politics. All of these are available to be exploited for the sake of political ‘optics’, nothing more,” Khaled was quoted as saying separately by The Sunday Star today.

Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled accused PAS of using the planned solidarity rally for Najib as a “political tool”. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

But PAS secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan said that the rally would go ahead, insisting that it did not contradict the royal decree or interfere with the Pardons Board.

Weighing in, PAS deputy president Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man accused Umno of “cowardice” and mocked the Malay nationalist party for yielding to DAP, its current political ally in the coalition government, The Sunday Star reported.

Najib’s son Datuk Nazifuddin Najib told Mingguan Malaysia that while he respected Umno’s decision to back off from the planned rally, his family and their supporters intend to be at the Palace of Justice tomorrow to show their support.

He also asserted that the solidarity gathering for his father served as a sign of public support for the royal decree, which reflects the importance of the royal institution in upholding the country’s sovereignty.

“The presence of the people shows their concern and solidarity in ensuring that the decree is respected and carried out in accordance with the Constitution and the principles of the law of the country.

“We respect Umno’s directive, but many of Najib’s family and friends will still be with us tomorrow. So, we will continue with the solidarity and support for him,” the Langkawi Umno chief told Mingguan Malaysia.

Najib’s son Datuk Nazifuddin Najib said he and his family will attend the solidarity gathering for his father as it also served as a sign of public support for the royal decree, which reflects the importance of the royal institution in upholding the country’s sovereignty. — Picture from Facebook/Nazif Najib

Umno Youth chief Datuk Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh has affirmed his personal commitment to attend the rally tomorrow despite his party’s decision, saying his presence was to offer moral support for Najib, not to rally.

Several Malay-Muslim NGOs, including Muslim umbrella groups Ummah and Perkasa, have also pledged to join the rally, expressing support for Najib’s legal fight.

Mohd Zai Mustafa, president of Ummah, said that any royal addendum decree must be respected, and the rally was in solidarity with the legal process.

Umno’s Barisan Nasional coalition partner, MIC, has also affirmed its support for Najib, but instead of gathering at the Palace of Justice in Putrajaya with the others, it will be holding special prayers at Batu Caves in Gombak at 11am tomorrow.