KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 4 — Three individuals, including two US citizens, have been questioned over the alleged distribution of Christian pamphlets outside a supermarket in Desa Setapak.

Kuala Lumpur deputy police chief Datuk Azry Akmar Ayob disclosed that statements were recorded from the complainant and two US nationals in their 30s on Thursday.

“They have been in the country since before Christmas and arrived in Malaysia as tourists,” he said at a press conference at the Kuala Lumpur Police Contingent Headquarters yesterday.

On Thursday, Wangsa Maju police chief ACP Mohamad Lazim Ismail confirmed that a report was filed at 10.19 pm on Monday about a viral video allegedly showing three individuals distributing Christian pamphlets outside the supermarket in Desa Setapak.

In a separate matter, Azry Akmar clarified that an elderly victim of a snatch theft on Jalan Limau Manis, Bangsar, on Oct 7, died from pneumonia, not from the severe injuries sustained during the robbery.

Police recorded statements from two medical officers who treated the 78-year-old victim and a representative from the care home.

On Monday, police announced they would review the case to determine whether the death of Lim Foong Mei was linked to the injuries she sustained during the snatch theft.

The victim, who had been receiving care at a home in Bangsar following the incident, reportedly experienced a decline in health before passing away on Dec 30.

The snatch theft suspect has since been arrested. — Bernama