KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 2 — A group of 21 teenagers, aged 14 to 17, were caught riding bicycles recklessly during a roadblock on Jalan Sultan Azlan Shah on Tuesday as part of Operation New Year’s Eve 2025 and they were disciplined on the spot with a series of ‘ketuk ketampi’ (squats).

Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) chief ACP Mohd Zamzuri Mohd Isa said the teenagers were riding modified bicycles that lacked essential safety features such as brakes, bells, and lights. They were also riding dangerously and engaging in competitive behaviour.

He explained that their actions violated the Road Traffic Rules (Rule 42) LN 165/59, which could result in the confiscation of their bicycles under Section 112 of the Road Transport Act 1987.

“However, a senior JSPT officer, together with a Road Transport Department (JPJ) officer, opted to issue a stern warning and discipline the teenagers by requiring them to perform ‘ketuk ketampi’ as a form of advocacy and deterrence,” he said in a statement yesterday.

The teenagers then shook hands and apologised to the officers at the scene. They were warned against further reckless behaviour and instructed to return home immediately.

Mohd Zamzuri noted that a video of the incident had gone viral on social media, garnering widespread praise from netizens for the approach taken by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and JPJ. Instead of pursuing legal action, the teenagers were disciplined with the on-the-spot ‘ketuk ketampi’ penalty.

“This approach serves as a warning to the teenagers involved, deterring them from repeating such offences. Advocacy efforts like this also help raise awareness and enhance young offenders’ understanding of road safety laws,” he said.

Mohd Zamzuri urged young people to avoid reckless behaviour on the roads, emphasising the importance of preventing injuries and fatalities.

“Parents and guardians must play a proactive role by closely monitoring their children to ensure they do not engage in activities that violate the law,” he said. — Bernama