KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 2 — A fire involving a switch box panel at the underground section of the KLCC LRT station was successfully contained today, with no injuries reported.

The Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department’s Operations Center received the emergency call at 4.15pm and promptly dispatched a team from the Jalan Tun Razak Fire and Rescue Station.

Upon arrival, they found that the fire had already been extinguished by the KLCC Emergency Response Team (ERT) using carbon dioxide (CO2) fire extinguishers.

According to Operations Commander PBK II Mohamed Azimin Mohamed Zahidi, the fire involved a pump switch box.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, and the Fire Investigation Unit has been notified to carry out a detailed assessment.

Authorities confirmed that no casualties or injuries occurred as a result of the incident. Normal operations at the LRT station resumed shortly after the site was declared safe.