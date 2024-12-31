KOTA BELUD, Dec 31 — The Sabah state government has allocated RM124.7 million for the development of its industrial and entrepreneurial sectors next year, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

He said the state government, through the Sabah Maju Jaya Roadmap, is also prioritising the development of entrepreneurs and cooperatives, thus enhancing the socio-economic well-being of the local community.

To this end, he encouraged entrepreneurs and cooperatives in the state to seize every opportunity provided by the government to become more competitive and resilient.

“This aligns with the state government’s commitment to continuously support and empower the entrepreneurial sector through various initiatives and development programmes for entrepreneurs and cooperatives in the state.

“I believe with the assistance provided by the government, more can be achieved by entrepreneurs or cooperatives in the state, including in Kadamaian, particularly in the tourism and agriculture sectors,” he said.

Hajiji said this in a statement after officiating the Santuni MADANI programme, organised by the Ministry of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives (KUSKOP) with the Kota Belud community in conjunction with the Kadamaian 2024 Christmas Open House yesterday.

Also present was Minister of Entrepreneur and Cooperatives Development, Datuk Ewon Benedick, who is also the Kadamaian state assemblyman.

In the statement, Hajiji said that the state government is ready to enhance its collaboration with KUSKOP in implementing high-impact programmes that align with current needs and demands in the context of entrepreneurship and the local community.

“I also deeply appreciate KUSKOP’s achievements, as the ministry remains committed to assisting micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSME) entrepreneurs and cooperatives, including street vendors and small traders, in strengthening the entrepreneurial and cooperative ecosystem.

“I hope KUSKOP will continue to support MSME entrepreneurs not only in Kadamaian but across the entire state,” he added. — Bernama