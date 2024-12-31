PUTRAJAYA, Dec 31 — The government has approved the appointment of Chief Secretary to the Government, Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar, as the new Chairman of the Energy Commission (ST) effective tomorrow.

In a statement today, ST said Shamsul Azri, 55, brings over 30 years of extensive civil service experience, having served in agencies such as the Ministry of Finance, the Public Service Department, the Public-Private Partnership Unit (UKAS), and various state government administrations.

The commission expressed confidence in Shamsul Azri’s leadership to elevate its mission further.

“ST also extends its appreciation to Datuk Mohamad Razif Abd Mubin for his valuable contributions and dedicated service as Acting Chairman of the commission,” the statement read.

Established under the Energy Commission Act 2001, the Energy Commission oversees the regulation of the energy sector, focusing on electricity supply and piped gas industries in Peninsular Malaysia. — Bernama



