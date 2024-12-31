KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 31 — Former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has today called on Malaysians to rekindle the fighting spirit and moral integrity of past generations who contributed to the country’s independence and progress.

In a heartfelt New Year message, Dr Mahathir reflected on the sacrifices and principles that defined those who fought for Malaysia’s freedom, urging citizens today to honour their legacy.

“What has driven the nation forward is the integrity of its people, their fighting spirit, their self-worth, and their refusal to trade their land and dignity for anything,” he posted on Facebook.

He emphasised the importance of embodying these values, noting that the strength and unity of past generations were key to overcoming the challenges of colonisation and achieving independence.

“Do we still possess the spirit and noble values of those who came before us, who fought for the country so that we may enjoy what we have today?” he asked.

Dr Mahathir also highlighted his gratitude for witnessing Malaysia’s transformation over the past century, sharing that he had been privileged to fight for and contribute to the nation’s well-being.

As he approaches his 100th birthday in 2025, Dr Mahathir said his observations of history had shown him the enduring power of a united and principled citizenry.

“A century is a long time. At this age, I am fortunate to have witnessed and experienced key moments in the history of our country,” he said.

“Praise be to Allah, from my youth until today, I have had the opportunity to fight for and contribute to the nation’s well-being,” Dr Mahathir added.

He also called on Malaysians to resolve to be responsible and patriotic citizens who uphold noble values, respect for one another, and also abide by the laws and the Federal Constitution.