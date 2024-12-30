KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 30 — The flood situation in Kelantan and Terengganu this morning worsened following increased victims taking shelter at relief centres (PPS).

In KELANTAN, the number of flood evacuees rose to 882 as at 8 am today, involving 267 families housed at 19 PPS, compared to 482 people last night.

According to the Disaster Info Portal of the Social Welfare Department (JKM), Tanah Merah district recorded the highest number of evacuees at 633 from 208 families housed at 13 PPS, followed by Kuala Krai with 165 people from 38 families at four PPS, and Machang with 84 people from 21 families at two PPS.

The Department of Irrigation and Drainage’s Public Infobanjir portal reported that the level of Sungai Golok in Rantau Panjang exceeded the danger mark by rising to 9.11 metres (danger level: 9.0 metres).

Two rivers in Tanah Merah are at warning levels - Sungai Golok in Kampung Jenob at 23.16 metres (warning level: 22.5 metres) and Sungai Sokor at 22.49 metres (warning level: 21.0 metres).

In TERENGGANU, the number of evacuees rose to 651 from 177 families this morning, compared to 112 people from 37 families last night.

The State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat (JPBNT) reported that Hulu Terengganu recorded the highest number of evacuees at 412 from 111 families. This was followed by Besut (228 people from 61 families) and Kemaman (11 people from five families).

It said all of them are currently housed at 17 PPS, and the number of evacuees is expected to rise further as rain continues in several areas of the state.

Meanwhile, according to the Public Infobanjir portal, only the Sungai Telemong in Kuala Ping (F1) station in Hulu Terengganu is at the danger level, with a water level of 20.89 metres.

In addition, the levels of Sungai Tebak at Jambatan Tebak, Kemaman; Sungai Terengganu at Rumah Pam Pulau Bahagia (F1), Kuala Terengganu; and Sungai Nerus at Kampung Bukit, Setiu are at warning points. — Bernama