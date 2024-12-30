KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 30 — A director of a durian products trading company has claimed trial in the Sessions Court today after he was charged with criminal breach of trust (CBT) involving RM195,000 in company funds.

Datuk John Lee Siew Neng of Musang Durians Frozen Food (M) Sdn Bhd pleaded not guilty when the charge was read out to him before judge Siti Aminah Ghazali.

Under the sole charge, Lee — who is entrusted with protecting the company’s interest — stand accused of dishonestly withdrawing company funds totalling RM195,401 between February 24 and 25, 2022.

The charge was framed under Section 409 of the Penal Code, which provides for up to 20 years in prison, whipping, and a fine, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Raihanah Abd Razak prosecuted, while lawyer Aida Jaafar Mad Ariff and Ragumaren Gopal appeared for the accused.

The court allowed bail of RM15,000 with one surety and ordered for Lee’s passport to be surrendered to the court until case disposal.

The case was fixed for mention February 17.