KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 30 — Bangsar resident Lim Foong Mei, 78, who was severely injured by a motorcyclist who stole her handbag last October, has died.

Lim had been recovering in a care home in Bangsar after the incident, but her condition worsened and she died today, Bangsar Park Residents’ Association president Nitesh Malani told news portal Free Malaysia Today.

Lim’s cremation is scheduled for January 3, 2025, the news portal reported.

The incident occurred early in the morning on October 7, when a motorcyclist snatched her handbag as she was walking to a shop on Jalan Limau Manis.

Police are now revisiting the case to reassess the charges following Lim’s death, with the trial for the suspect set for January 10, 2025.

The suspect, who was unnamed, was initially charged with voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery under Section 394 of the Penal Code, which carries a jail term up to 20 years, and a fine, or whipping.