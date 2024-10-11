KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 11 — Police have detained a man in connection with a snatch theft in Bangsar, which left a 78-year-old woman injured.

Brickfields OCPD Asst Comm Ku Mashariman Ku Mahmood said officers arrested the suspect in Ampang yesterday.

“Investigations revealed that the suspect was also involved in another snatch theft in Brickfields on the same day,” he said in a statement today, according to The Star.

“In the Brickfields case, the suspect stole a woman’s bag filled with cash, bank cards and keys and sped away on his motorcycle,” he added.

The suspect has been remanded until October 16.

In the Bangsar case, a 78-year-old woman was walking along Jalan Limau Manis at 6.30am on Monday when the crime took place.

The victim fell to the ground and hit her head, which caused the injury.

The cases are classified under Sections 394 and 393 of the Penal Code.

ACP Ku Mashariman urged anyone with information to contact the KL police hotline at 03-21159999 or the Brickfields police operations room at 03-22979222.