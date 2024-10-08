KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 8 — An elderly woman sustained head injuries after falling face-down during a snatch theft incident on Jalan Limau Manis, Bangsar, yesterday morning.

Brickfields District Police Chief ACP Ku Mashariman Ku Mahmood said the 78-year-old victim suffered severe bleeding and is currently receiving treatment at the University of Malaya Medical Centre, according to a Bernama report yesterday.

“At the time of the incident, believed to have occurred at 6.34am, the victim was on her way to buy a newspaper, which is part of her daily routine,” he said.

“It is understood that there were no valuables in the bag snatched by a man on a motorcycle,” Ku Mashariman added.

The case is being investigated under Section 394 of the Penal Code.

Earlier, a 2-minute and 45-second video clip of the incident went viral on social media.